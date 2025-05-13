Magellan AI: Top 500 Podcasts Capture Half of Q1 Ad Spend

Podcast ad spending grew 21% year-over-year in Q1 2025, according to Magellan AI’s latest report, but the news might not be favorable for newcomers. As the medium matures, advertisers are consolidating around a smaller circle of proven performers.

While total spend dipped 8% from Q4, typical after the holiday peak, Magellan data shows steady monthly growth throughout the quarter and a shift in how dollars are deployed. Both top-tier brands and new entrants are focusing their budgets on podcasts that reliably drive scale, response, and brand lift.

In March 2025, 51% of spending was directed at podcasts ranked in the top 500 — a notable jump from the 44% share seen in January and February, and up from 47% in Q4 2024. Meanwhile, lower-ranked shows (501–3000 and 3000+) saw smaller portions of ad budgets, with those above rank 3000 consistently pulling in less than 20%.

Edison Research’s Q1 2025 Top 50 Podcasts Ranker provides insight into why, with The Joe Rogan Experience holding its long-standing position as the most-listened-to show among weekly US listeners age 13+. Five other top-10 shows also maintained their rankings from the previous quarter, reflecting the staying power of podcasting’s elite.

Recruiting was the fastest-growing ad category of the quarter, with Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn leading the charge. Together, recruitment spend rose 72% from Q4. Eight of Q1’s top 10 advertisers — including BetterHelp, T-Mobile, DraftKings, and Toyota — returned from last quarter, further underscoring the preference for consistency and scale.

More than 1,000 brands entered podcasting for the first time this quarter, and they didn’t come in small: new advertiser spend averaged $42,100 — nearly double Q1 2024’s figure. Sports, News, and Comedy were the top genres among these advertisers, all known for high engagement and time spent listening.

The average ad load across episodes fell to 8.01%, down from 8.22% in Q4 and 8.73% year-over-year – about 26 seconds less ad time per episode. Still, top shows continue to command more inventory and greater revenue. Podcasts in the top 500 averaged $300,000 in monthly ad revenue, compared to just $33,000 for shows ranked 501 to 3000. Nearly half of all Q1 podcast ad dollars went to that top 500 cohort.

Ad load varied widely by genre and length. True Crime podcasts under 15 minutes, for instance, averaged a 42% ad load, among the highest. By contrast, Society & Culture shows over 60 minutes hovered around 9%.

Mid-roll placements continued to dominate the landscape, accounting for 56% of all podcast ads.

The full Q1 2025 Benchmarks report is available via Magellan AI.