Bob Lawrence Departs 7 Mountains Media Parkersburg Post

A year after taking the reins in Parkersburg, WV and Marietta, OH, 7 Mountains Media Market Manager Bob Lawrence is stepping away. Lawrence announced he will be leaving the six-station cluster this Friday, May 16, to pursue a new opportunity in another market.

Before returning to Parkersburg, Lawrence served as General Manager of the RAB’s National Radio Talent System and held leadership positions at Saga Communications, Pinnacle Media Worldwide, and New South Radio.

Details on his next role have not yet been released, nor has 7 Mountains Media named a successor.

“So very grateful to Kristin Cantrell and 7 Mountains Media for the amazing opportunity I’ve had as GM/Market Manager here in Parkersburg/Marietta,” said Lawrence. “Kristin has created one of the most forward thinking, technically savvy groups in the industry, with a singular vision of local, compelling content. I got my start on the air here at WXIL many years ago and I was honored to come back decades later to lead this wonderful team of people dedicated to serving the community.”