The Art of Balance: Radio, Analytics, and the Human Element

Major League Baseball is experiencing the same “data flood” that has hit the radio industry and many other businesses. Analytics has become the norm for every MLB team. The more information, the better the advantage. Sound familiar?

I recently came across an extremely insightful interview with a former Major League Baseball Manager whom I have always admired: Joe Maddon. He managed the Tampa Bay Rays to several league championships in the 2000s and was behind the Chicago Cubs’ long-awaited World Series championship in 2016.

He’s always been known for his human and innovative approaches to leadership and management, and this particular interview adds another dimension to that in 2025.

Maddon was also one of the first proponents of using data analytics in baseball. He still is a huge advocate, but in this interview, he laments about the loss of “balance” in the sport – a balance between the data and the “feel” for the game. Does this also sound somewhat familiar?

Balance Data with the Human Element

Maddon expressed concerns about the increasing reliance on analytics in baseball, noting that it sometimes undermines a manager’s ability to make decisions based on personal experience and player relationships. He emphasized the importance of blending data with human judgment to get the best results.

While data analytics can help with programming decisions, listener preferences, and advertising plans, it’s crucial for PDs to also rely on their intuition and their own understanding of the audience. Add those personal connections and on-the-ground insights, and you’re bound to get closer to helping your talent become more authentic and engaging.​

Maddon is talking about baseball here, but you can just imagine radio being the subject when he asks these three questions:

Can numbers teach poise?

Can numbers teach competitiveness?

Can numbers teach instinct?

Maintain Some Form of Autonomy and Creativity

Maddon highlighted the shift in baseball where managers are increasingly expected to follow directives from front offices, potentially stifling their creativity and autonomy. He believes managers must have the freedom to make decisions that reflect their unique perspectives and, most of all, experiences.​

A message to the “higher-ups” – Programmers and talent should be encouraged to be creative. While guidelines and strategies are essential, allowing the freedom to think outside that proverbial box can lead to a healthier staff culture and more compelling and distinctive on-air content.​

Adapt to Industry Changes Without Losing Core Values

Despite acknowledging the benefits of analytics, Maddon cautioned against letting them overshadow the fundamental aspects of the game, such as player development and team cohesion. He stressed the need to adapt to new tools while preserving the core values that define the sport.

As the radio industry evolves with digital platforms and streaming services, it’s crucial to embrace new technologies without forgetting the real reason listeners tune to a station – companionship. PDs still must be able to make that personal one-to-one connection with the talent to assist in creating that bond with the listener.

Constant Communication and Building and Maintaining Relationships

Maddon’s approach to management emphasized open communication and building strong relationships with players. He believed that understanding individual needs and fostering trust were key components of a successful team.

Encouraging open dialogue and honest feedback between the PD and the talent can lead to an environment of trust, collaboration, loyalty, and, most likely, better results.

One quote from the interview really stuck with me – “Honesty without compassion equals cruelty.” Read the entire interview here.