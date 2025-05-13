Guest Booking to Lightning Rods: Interview Strategies That Work

During NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, I was honored to participate in a Sip & Speak session on Guest Booking & Interview Strategies. The day before, I was fortunate to have interviewed ESPN host, Podcaster, Author, Actor, and cultural figure Stephen A. Smith.

The timing of the two back-to-back session days was beneficial. On Monday, I was the interviewer. On Tuesday, I shared my approach in preparing for such an interview. I practice what I preach, which starts with researching the guest and preparing questions that satisfy the audience’s need to know.

When seeking out a guest, start by asking, “What’s the objective of this interview?” Why this guest? Are you entertaining or informing the audience? Is it your desire to create talk that can grow your audience? Is this interview about content creation? Will the interview be sliced and diced for use on multiple platforms? What’s a topic, or question, that can be asked to make this interview “Must Listen?” What will be said that makes those who missed it regret that they didn’t hear it live?

When booking a guest, you have to ask yourself these questions. A guest for the sake of having one is seldom beneficial. Guests’ appearances need to be more than an opportunity to pitch a book, film, or other project. There has to be a purpose for the discussion. Does this guest satisfy the audience’s curiosity? Is the topic timely? Does it fit your station’s character?

Preparation is critical. Creating talking points that can be delivered naturally. I like to write out my questions, repeat them and rehearse them, and then reduce them to bullet points. Be prepared to drop them. Just because you wrote them doesn’t mean you need to use them. Prepare follow-up questions. Most importantly, pay attention to what your guest is saying, as that’s what instigates the best follow-up questions.

During the interview, especially if the medium is audio only, reset the topic and reintroduce your guest. Engage the guest in a conversation that goes beyond “question & answer” monotony. Remember that the reason for the discussion is for the audience. Don’t make an interview about yourself or something that you did, but rather it should always be about the guest. When I hear a talent set up a question with a personal experience story, I think “Ego.”

When I interviewed Stephen A. Smith, it was big news that he’d been renewed by ESPN for what was believed to be $20m per/year for five years. That $100m was something I wanted to mention, and I did. What I didn’t do was ask a question about the agreement he entered into with ESPN. There would be no deep answer to that question. The deep responses came from questions like, “As a Black man, do you speak for the community or yourself?” A question about “the state of sports” led to a discussion about the NIL.

The lightning rod moment was when I asked Stephen A. if he was serious about running for President. His answer took a circuitous route before arriving at “I will no longer close the door on running for President.” That one conclusive sentence resonated in multiple publications and trades. It continued onto national television and podcasts. A question that may not have come without having first done the research that is a part of the prep process. I didn’t know what the answer would be. I’d heard him decline the opportunity in the past. The follow-up questions from this interview prompted even more newsworthy responses.

Following the interview, always say “Thank You” on-air and with a written follow-up. Share the best audio bytes on social media and elsewhere. Use every part of the cow – meaning distribute your content online, on demand, post to your station website and app, and share with the press. They’ll know what to do with what you deliver. The press is looking for content, just like you.

Encourage your guest to do likewise, including posting to social media with a tag to you and your show/station. That’s one way to grow an audience and build followers.

The opportunity for a great interview starts with a great guest. The payoff comes with being prepared and paying attention. Sounds simpler than reality. When it works, the work is worth it.