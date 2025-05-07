Carr Highlights FCC Overhaul, Defends Handling of Free Speech

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr used the Milken Institute Global Conference to celebrate his first 100 days as head of the Commission and outline his ongoing priorities when it comes to aggressive deregulation and free speech on public airwaves.

In a conversation with MSNBC’s David Faber, Carr praised his team for launching “the largest deregulation initiative in the FCC’s history,” by way of the Delete, Delete, Delete review. “We’ve already proposed to close something like 2,000 dockets,” Carr said.

As concerns grow about GOP “weaponization” of the FCC to pursue political agendas, the Chairman also reaffirmed his position on free speech, particularly as it applies to broadcast licensees. “Broadcast is simply different,” he said, citing the FCC’s obligation to enforce public interest standards due to the exclusive nature of broadcast licenses. “Unlike a podcast, unlike a cable show, broadcasters have a public interest obligation because they’ve been given a very unique thing, which is monopolistic access to a public resource, the airwaves. And when we give a license to a broadcaster, that necessarily excludes anybody else from being able to speak,” he stated.

Carr argued that the growing influence of national network programming over local stations undermines trust and limits localism. “I hear directly from local broadcasters that say, ‘I’d like to serve the needs of my local community, but I have to take this national program,’” he said.

When asked about political pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has publicly criticized MSNBC, CBS, and other outlets, Carr responded, “The president has his own First Amendment right… I think it’s good and healthy for the country.” Carr emphasized that pending complaints and transactions involving networks like CBS are being reviewed based on the law, not political rhetoric.

Many of Carr’s plans hinge on the rapid instatement of a Republican majority to the FCC, which will either occur with the likely appointment of Olivia Trusty to fill the third GOP seat or when Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks vacates his seat this spring.

As Carr looks ahead, he said success at the end of his term would mean fewer outdated regulations, restored spectrum authority, and more streamlined permitting for next-gen broadband. “If we can get the spectrum right, get the deregulation right, I think that’s going to be a very good record to stand on,” he said.