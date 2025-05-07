Cantwell: Trump Moves Against CPB Threaten Local Journalism

Another US lawmaker is sounding the alarm over a series of recent actions by the Trump Administration targeting public broadcasting, including cutting NPR and PBS funding and proposing a budget that would eliminate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

In the past week, the White House terminated three Corporation for Public Broadcasting board members, issued an executive order cutting all funding to NPR and PBS, and proposed a new federal budget calling for CPB’s complete defunding.

In a statement, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said, “These illegal actions threaten the viability of local public broadcasting stations across the country – which will deprive communities of the local journalism, quality children’s programming, and emergency alerts they depend on.”

Cantwell criticized the executive action for bypassing congressional authority, stating, “The Trump Administration is unilaterally bypassing Congress’s role in funding and staffing the non-partisan, non-profit Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

She also highlighted the potential impact on rural and underserved areas, referencing stations like the Alaska Rural Communications Service, Northwest Public Broadcasting, and Harvest Media in the Great Plains. “Instead of cutting off funding for locally-focused media… President Trump should focus on fixing the economic chaos he has single-handedly created.”

Joining Sen. Cantwell in her concern is well-known public broadcaster Rick Steves, host of Rick Steves’ Europe on American Public Television and Travel with Rick Steves on public radio.

“For thirty years I’ve produced public TV and radio programming mindful of how our Founding Fathers saw the press and journalism as a key to the strength and stability of our democracy,” Steves said. “That’s why it’s considered the ‘Fourth Pillar’ of our Government.”

He added, “I fear that the same swaths of our country that struggle as ‘food deserts’ will suffer as ‘media deserts’ if a cut in funding makes bringing quality programming to rural and less affluent corners of our country impossible.”

Following the executive order, lawmakers and leaders have expressed their dismay at Trump Administration. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said, “President Trump’s executive order is both illegal and a direct threat to the survival of local public media stations across the country.”

New York Public Radio President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver commented that cutting CPB funds to public broadcasters would, “Lead to even more misinformation and disinformation, and a further retreat into hyper-partisan platforms. It has been well proven that the erosion of local news increases corruption and decreases voter turnout, civic engagement, and government efficiency.”

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher added, “We will vigorously defend our right to provide essential news, information, and life-saving services to the American public. We will challenge this Executive Order using all means available.”

According to Pew Research Center data, 24% of Americans support cutting federal funding for public media.