Study: Radio Ads Double the Impact of Social Media Advertising

How much power does a social media ad have? A lot more with radio behind it, according to a new study by iHeartMedia’s Critical Mass Insights, revealing how radio advertising significantly influences consumer behavior across digital and in-person platforms.

The survey was conducted nationally among 1,000 consumers ages 18-64 between March 25 and March 27, 2025, with race, ethnicity, and geography matched to Census targets.

According to the study, 55 percent of radio listeners are more likely to click a social media link promoting a product or service if they have first heard it advertised on the radio. On average, consumers reported they are twice as likely to click a social media ad for a brand they have heard on the radio compared to one they have not. The effect is even stronger among 25-44 year olds, with 64 percent saying they are more likely to click on links for products they’ve heard about on-air.

Additionally, 72 percent of consumers are more likely to notice social media ads after hearing about a product on the radio. Seven in 10 are more likely to read a social media ad after a radio mention, and two-thirds are more likely to try a new product they first hear about on the air.

Forty-four percent of consumers say they are more likely to buy a product they see in a grocery store if they first heard about it on the radio. 49% report they are more likely to visit a fast-food restaurant after hearing about it through a radio ad.

The effect is consistent across demographics, political affiliations, and levels of radio listening. Notably, three-quarters of Black and Hispanic consumers surveyed said hearing about a product first on the radio makes them more likely to engage with related advertising later. These findings line up with previous reports about the trust these consumers put in AM/FM.

Critical Mass Insights President Lainie Fertick noted, “Consumers are inundated with advertising every day, on every platform, and they’re increasingly navigating an environment that includes fake AI-generated content, so it’s no surprise that first hearing about a product in the trusted, familiar environment of broadcast radio increases the legitimacy of the advertiser and the product in their minds.”

