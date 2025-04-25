Dave Glass to Retire as CEO of Findlay Broadcast Group

After nearly five decades in the radio industry, Dave Glass will step down as President and CEO of Findlay Publishing Company’s Broadcast Group at the end of May. Glass was raised to the position in April 2023, succeeding Karl Heminger.

Having been with the broadcaster since 1981, Glass previously served as the company’s Vice President.

Findlay, founded in 1904, is a family-owned company operating seven radio stations through its two broadcasting subsidiaries: Blanchard River Broadcasting in Findlay, OH (WFIN, WKXA, WBUK) and White River Broadcasting in Columbus, IN (WCSI, WKKG, WINN, WWWY).

Glass commented, “I am grateful for the opportunities afforded to me and my family, and for the incredible people I’ve encountered along the way. I’ve said it for years – local broadcasters perform noble work every day.”

Findlay Publishing Company has yet to announce a new CEO.