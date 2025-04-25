Alegre Addresses Tariff Risks In TelevisaUnivision 2025 Q1 Call

There was little mention of audio as economic challenges and the potential effects of Trump’s tariffs on Mexico weighed heavily on TelevisaUnivision’s Q1 2025 earnings call, as the Hispanic-focused broadcast group’s new CEO, Daniel Alegre, gains his footing.

TelevisaUnivision posted an $11.7 million profit in the first quarter of the year, reversing a $52 million net loss from the same period last year. But the gain came amid falling revenue, down 11% to $1.024 billion, as steep declines in Mexico and reduced US advertising, exacerbated by the absence of the Super Bowl, pressured the top line.

Alegre, who stepped into the role in September, credited “strong operational execution” and a continued push to streamline the business across borders. “The continued evolution of TelevisaUnivision in 2025 means the executive leadership team is driving tighter alignment and integration between our teams in the US and Mexico,” said Alegre. “This will create a more agile and efficient organization.”

US revenue fell 4% year-over-year to $709 million, or 1% when excluding the Super Bowl. Advertising in the US dropped 11% to $354 million, although direct-to-consumer ad sales saw growth. The Spanish-language broadcaster operates 35 radio stations in the US, as well as the Uforia Audio Network.

Alegre addressed concerns over potential tariffs proposed by the Trump administration on imports from Mexico, saying he doesn’t expect content production to be directly impacted. “Tariffs as currently proposed are probably not going to impact us from a standpoint of producing content in Mexico and sharing it into the United States, because it’s not considered a physical good,” he said. “So, it’s outside of the potential tariff impact. Obviously, if the tariff situation globally impacts the economies of both the United States and Mexico, we would be exposed.”

The company’s streaming service ViX continues to be a bright spot, with double-digit growth in monthly active users and subscribers compared to Q1 2024. TelevisaUnivision also secured Olympic broadcast rights in Mexico through 2032 during the quarter.

Alegre reaffirmed TelevisaUnivision’s commitment to deleveraging, improving operating margins, and maintaining profitability across both linear and digital platforms.