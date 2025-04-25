Blast From The Past: Rush Limbaugh; KFBK, 1985

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features ​Rush Limbaugh during his transformative tenure at KFBK in Sacramento.​

In October 1984, Limbaugh joined KFBK, stepping into the time slot previously held by Morton Downey Jr. Within a year, he became the city’s top-rated radio host, known for his pranks and satire.

The repeal of the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine in 1987, which had required the broadcast of contrasting viewpoints on controversial issues, allowed Limbaugh to express his conservative opinions more freely. This set the stage for his national syndication, which came in 1988.

