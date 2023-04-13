New President And CEO For Findlay

The Findlay Publishing Company has a new President and CEO. The company’s board of directors elected new officers during their annual meeting on April 11. President Karl Heminger was elected Chairman of the Board, Vice President David Glass was raised to President and CEO, and Vice President Kurt Heminger was elected Executive Vice President and COO.

All changes were effective immediately. The Findlay Publishing Company is a small, family-owned communications company that operates seven radio stations through its two subsidiaries. The Blanchard River Broadcasting Company runs WFIN, WKXA, and WBUK, in Findlay, Ohio. White River Broadcasting Company, Inc., runs WCSI, WKKG, WINN, and WWWY, in Columbus, Indiana.