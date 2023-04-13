NABFL Names Radio’s Service Award Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which recognize local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities. The awards ceremony will take place on June 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “For almost a quarter century the Celebration of Service to America Awards have honored broadcasters that go above and beyond to serve their communities in a variety of ways, from fundraisers and telethons to educational programming and investigative reporting.”

Here are this year’s radio recipients:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Guaranty, Future DJ Radio Day

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market

KSTP-FM, Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn., KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

WHKO-FM, COX Media Group, Dayton, Ohio, 99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for Dayton Children’s Hospital

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLEN-FM, Lenawee Broadcasting, Lenawee County, Associated Charities Back to School Fire