What Were Radio’s Top Formats In Q1?

Xperi’s DTS has released its first-ever snapshot of in-vehicle radio listener data from the recently launched DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal. The portal provides global radio broadcasters with insights into where their audiences are listening, when they are listening, and what content they enjoy the most.

The Top Five snapshot provides near-real-time data insights into the most-listened-to songs and artists in Q1 2023. This gives a new level of insight to Program Directors and Market Managers into the most successful content. Data comes from the DTS AutoStage system, which delivers AI-powered connected radio, audio, and video content for over 52 connected car models worldwide.

Within the U.S., the top five most listened-to radio genres were CHR, AC, Country and R&B (tie), Rock, and News/Talk. Globally, the top five most listened-to artists in Q1 2023 were Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Ava Max, and Lil Nas X.

Xperi Broadcast SVP Joe D’Angelo said, “For the first time, radio can join other markets like mobile and TV in “big data” to allow them to make data-driven decisions for their stations and to connect with their listeners and get new insights for the sales teams and program managers to increase revenue.”