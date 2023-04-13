Podcast Radio Adds Production House

Podcast Radio has launched a production house to create, promote, and distribute podcasts alongside its radio stations to brand partners worldwide. The produced podcasts will be available on Podcast Radio itself and other platforms such as Apple, Spotify, and Google.

As part of kicking promotion into full swing, the company also plans to provide advertising campaigns and on-air interviews with podcast hosts and contributors. Podcast Radio aims to take podcast content to radio listeners by distributing a 24/7 American version of its programming to radio stations and groups across the US, partnering with New York-based KMG Networks to syndicate the programming.

Founder and CEO of Podcast Radio Gerry Edwards said, “This is a natural extension of what we do. We’ve made our own Podcast Radio Originals for some time but we now want to extend our extensive production skills to brand partners as well.”