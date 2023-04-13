CRS360: How Can Radio And Records Agree?

Country Radio Seminar’s CRS360 webinar series returns for its first installment of 2023 on Thursday, April 20 at 2p ET. The focus of “The Lifecycle of a Song: Why Can’t Radio and Records Find A Happy Medium?” will be on the ongoing challenge of collaboration between radio and records. The webinar is free to join, but registration is required.

The panel will include Albright & O’Malley & Brenner’s Kenny Jay as moderator, along with McVay Media’s Mike McVay, Actionable Insights Group’s Billy McKim, RECORDS Nashville’s Josh Easler, and Warner Music Nashville’s Ray Mariner. They will discuss the data points and insights that have emerged from a CRB think tank from the past year.

CRB Board VP John Shomby says, “During the past year, CRB has fostered a think tank comprised of industry stakeholders, whose intent is collaborative communication aimed at positive, actionable solutions for our most pressing challenges. The life cycle of a song has proven to be an ongoing topic, generating robust discussion which required a close look at data points that are fascinating, and ready to share with this year’s first CRS360 episode.”