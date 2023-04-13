Tampa’s Jack Harris Getting His Farewell With Salem

Tampa Bay’s Jack Harris, who was let go from iHeartMedia’s NewsRadio 970 WFLA in March is getting the farewell he wanted. Salem Media Group Tampa’s is planning a tribute to “Wacky Jack” for the fall after Harris’ noncompete with iHeart has expired. That specific date is to be determined.

The tribute was planned after Harris expressed regret at not being able to say goodbye to his fans at the end of AM Tampa Bay. Barb Yoder, GM of Salem Tampa said, “I’ve been in broadcasting for many years as well and though he’s been on a competing radio station, I’ve always admired and respected [Harris] and the way he connects with the Tampa Bay community. So, to honor Jack we were going to devote one of our morning shows on The Answer Tampa (WGUL) for a Jack Harris Tribute. We still intend to but have been advised that it would be best for Jack that we wait until a more suitable time”.

Salem Media also announced a Comeback Special with Mason Dixon, another legendary Tampa Bay personality, on the Bill Bunkley Show on Friday. Dixon will talk about his experiences on the air and invite listeners to call in.