Amy Robbins To Executive Produce In Syracuse

Cumulus Media Syracuse has promoted Amy Robbins to Executive Producer of Ted & Amy in the Morning on 93Q (WNTQ). Robbins will continue to Co-Host alongside Ted Long, but in her expanded role she will oversee and execute on-air show elements, create content, and develop the show’s digital and social media platform.

Cumulus Syracuse Market Manager Beth Coughlin said, “Ted & Amy in the Morning marks its 34-year anniversary this year, bringing Central New Yorkers a reason to smile every morning! Their contributions to the community are unparalleled in New York media and we are pleased to have them on-air with us for many years to come!”

Robbins commented, “We are so fortunate that this company still believes in local morning radio personalities. And because of that, I feel like it’s even more important to make sure that our show reflects what our listeners, our clients and our company care most about. We work hard to represent Central New York in a way that entertains and informs every morning.”