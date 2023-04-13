McEwen’s Successor Chosen At NABA

Rebecca Hanson has been appointed as the new Director-General of North American Broadcasters Association, starting as Director-General designate on April 15th and taking full responsibility on July 1st. She will work alongside the current Director-General Michael McEwen before he retires this summer.

In her career, Hanson has advocated for new video technology, fair compensation for cable carriage, and spectrum protection while serving as SVP of Policy and Strategy at Sinclair Broadcast Group. She also served as General Counsel for HC2 Broadcasting group, overseeing the regulation of 250 full- and low-power television stations. Her experience includes working with the FCC on the first U.S. National Broadband Plan in 2009, broadcast spectrum auction planning in 2011, and other broadcast policy issues including the transition to ATSC 3.0.

In her new role at NABA, Hanson will continue to address issues including resisting all forms of encroachment on the broadcast spectrum, a continued commitment to broadcasting core values as a public good, and demonstrating other values that broadcasting offers in evolving communications.