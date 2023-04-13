AM/FM Radio ‘Essential’ To 72% Of Drivers, Finds DTS

In case your clients need reminding and despite the fight over AM, traditional radio still reigns supreme in the automobile. Xperi’s DTS surveyed more than 2,900 US car owners and leasers and found that 72% listened to OTA radio, compared to 24% for satellite radio and 14% using Apple CarPlay.

81% say music is a must-have when driving, with only single-digit percentages saying the same for podcasts or audiobooks. Not only is music radio considered “essential” to their driving experience, but when breaking news happens, 87% turn to AM/FM for information while in the car.

DTS closes the report saying, “As the data makes clear, the importance of the personal vehicle to consumers is strong, music is what they are listening to while driving, and radio is where they source it.”