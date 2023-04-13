Gimme Radio Folds Even After iHeart Investment

Niche online streamer Gimme Radio will shut down on April 29 after six years of operation. Co-founder and CEO Tyler Lenane made the announcement in a lengthy post on April 10. Lenane said a planned $5m funding round, which could have tripled revenues within a year, had fallen through. Gimme had two wings – heavy metal and Americana.

iHeartMedia was the largest investor in Gimme Radio during a $3 million funding wave in 2022. Gimme had more than 1,200 artists hosting shows and generated revenue through a vinyl subscription club, tipping, and merchandise sales. The service also allowed fans to interact with artists through an in-app chat function.