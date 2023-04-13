Kahn To Receive MIW’s Highest Honor In Vegas

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) has posthumously named Laurie Kahn, founder of the Media Staffing Network and an avid supporter of MIW, as the 2023 MIW Frances Preston Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer award is MIW’s highest honor, presented annually to a woman who has made notable contributions to the radio industry by championing opportunities for other women to advance their careers. The award will be presented during NAB Show 2023, and will be accepted by Laurie’s friend and business partner, Patty Kincaid.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “As so many of us know, Laurie built a successful company dedicated to helping media professionals grow their careers. What I suspect most do not know is that her devotion to this industry, and particularly the women it employs, compelled her to spend some of her very precious and limited time leading to her passing working with MIW to create the Speak Up! Mentorship. The very first mentee has been selected and will be announced shortly.”

Kincaid added, “Receiving the MIW Trailblazer Award is a wonderful honor, and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of Laurie Kahn and her family. Laurie was committed to helping people find the career of their dreams, a mission all of us at Media Staffing Network strive to continue every day. We are grateful for this tribute and know Laurie would be very proud to be recognized.”