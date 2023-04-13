Sun & Fun Makes ‘EZ’ Partnership For Brand Merch

Sun & Fun Media has partnered with promotional products distributor EZ Merch to offer a suite of branded merchandise products and services exclusively for radio stations. The new range of items includes office and tech products, as well as outdoor clothing made of environmentally friendly/recycled materials. Stations can order their products through the EZ Merch website and choose to pay with cash, barter, or both.

Sun & Fun Media CEO Rob Koblasz said, “For over 25 years, stations have trusted Sun & Fun Media to deliver quality station-branded merchandise for 100% barter. With EZ Merch, we can provide stations with even more choices and flexibility. And stations can rest easy knowing they can talk directly to Jimmy or their Sun & Fun rep.”

EZ Merch CEO Jimmy Vineyard also commented, “It’s a fact that the national merch companies just don’t get radio. Our combined companies represent over 100 years of experience in radio at every level, and that makes an enormous difference for our customers. This partnership is a win for everyone.”