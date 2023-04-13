Libsyn Extends Programmatic AdvertiseCast Deals

Podcasting platform Libsyn has renewed exclusive, multi-year advertising deals between Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast and several popular podcast shows and networks. The list of shows includes A Date With Dateline, Combat Story, Christopher Titus, Dr. Phil, Behind the Velvet Rope, and Very Bad Wizards.

AdvertiseCast allows clients to use Libsyn’s Automatic Ads to insert programmatic ads to host-read programs, increasing revenue for the producers. Libsyn also offers ad removal through listener subscription services.

“Podcast advertising is one of the fastest growing ad channels that’s experiencing new interest with brands across categories, and we’ve been at its forefront since inception,” said Libsyn AdvertiseCast Chief Innovation Officer Trevr Smithlin. “We’re proud to expand our exclusive partnerships with such acclaimed and celebrated creators and look forward to deepening these relationships while enabling more advertisers to access and tap into the magic of podcasting.”