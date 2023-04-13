Spotify Now Turns Broadcasts Into Instant Podcasts

After purchasing Australian audio company Whooshkaa, Spotify has added that company’s broadcast-to-podcast technology to its enterprise publishing platform Megaphone. After a simple setup process, Megaphone’s broadcast-to-podcast automatically creates new podcast episodes from previously broadcasted content, with the flexibility to insert new ads for additional monetization.

Fox Audio Network is the first radio company to onboard with the new feature, with more to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Spotify’s Global Head of Advertising Business Development & Partnerships Emma Vaughn said, “The way listeners engage with audio is constantly changing and we know that digital audio is increasingly becoming their preferred way to listen, especially Gen Z. With this new broadcast–to-podcast feature, we’re empowering radio publishers to reach existing audiences throughout their day, but to connect with new, younger audiences. What’s more, we’re excited to unlock a new revenue stream for broadcast publishers as we make it easy for them to monetize their podcast content themselves or as part of the Spotify Audience Network.”