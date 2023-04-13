Survey Finds Massive Ad Potential In Kids Podcasts

A new report by non-profit collective Kids Listen has shed light on American families’ listening habits with regard to children’s audio content. The study reveals more than 70% of the families surveyed listen to podcasts made for kids at least three times every week, with BIPOC households more likely to do so.

The report also found that children’s podcasts are the most trusted source of recommendations for products or services. However, the study found that only 8% of those surveyed consumed children’s podcasts via YouTube, with Spotify and Apple Podcasts being more popular platforms.

“It’s clear this audience is unlike any other in the industry,” said Kids Listen research lead Sanden Totten. “There’s a lot of room to grow for creators who figure out the best ways to serve and delight this unique set of listeners.”