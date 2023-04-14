Radio Relies On 55+ Loyalty, But What’s Left Behind?

Baby Boomers remain some of radio’s most loyal fans. Edison Research shows that of the average three hours, thirty-nine minutes per day that those 55+ spend listening to audio, 56% of that is AM/FM. While there are large gaps that radio companies are trying to overcome with the aging demographic, like how only 15% of Boomers stream audio on their smartphones, there is one massive Achilles heel that audio is missing out on.

Edison’s newest study in conjunction with NPR has found that while podcast listening has grown significantly for those 13+ over the last five years, listeners in the “Baby Boomer” age group (55+) remain largely untapped. Only 4% of 55+ audio time is spent with podcasts.

The study, “Hit Play, Boomer,” revealed that if Boomers’ levels of listening to podcasts matched that of younger groups, monthly podcast listenership would increase to over 150 million and finally include half of the US. The gulf between Baby Boomers knowing what a podcast is, yet not listening to one is growing even wider than it was years ago.

Radio companies are missing out on big revenue by letting this generation go untapped. The report also highlights that the 55+ age group historically shows higher numbers for direct response advertising and for direct appeals for funding, making them potentially attractive to advertisers and other financing models.

One of the largest challenges is framing, but it could become one of podcasts’ greatest advantages. Most Boomers think of podcasts essentially as strictly on-demand radio shows. If there’s already this association made, that could mean there’s an open door for those 55+ to show the same loyalty to podcasts as they do to OTA radio.