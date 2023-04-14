2023 Peabody Awards Announce Radio Nominees

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the nominations for the 83rd annual Peabody Awards, which celebrate the most powerful and enlightening stories in television, radio, and digital media. This year’s audio nominees include subjects ranging from abortion to true crime to the fall of Afghanistan.

The winners will be announced on May 9, and a ceremony to celebrate the winners will be held on Sunday, June 11, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees in the Radio/Podcast Category:

The Wealth Vortex

Center for Public Integrity and Transmitter Media (publicintegrity.org)

Stories of the Stalked

Audible and Ventureland

Still Newtown

WSHU Public Radio

Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong

American Public Media

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

Michigan Radio

Kabul Falling

Project Brazen (PRX)

This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World

This American Life

The Divided Dial

On the Media/New York Public Radio (New York Public Radio)

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

Spotify & Gimlet Media