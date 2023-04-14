2023 Peabody Awards Announce Radio Nominees

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the nominations for the 83rd annual Peabody Awards, which celebrate the most powerful and enlightening stories in television, radio, and digital media. This year’s audio nominees include subjects ranging from abortion to true crime to the fall of Afghanistan.
The winners will be announced on May 9, and a ceremony to celebrate the winners will be held on Sunday, June 11, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominees in the Radio/Podcast Category:
The Wealth Vortex
Center for Public Integrity and Transmitter Media (publicintegrity.org)
Stories of the Stalked
Audible and Ventureland
Still Newtown
WSHU Public Radio
Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong
American Public Media
Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms
Michigan Radio
Kabul Falling
Project Brazen (PRX)
This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World
This American Life
The Divided Dial
On the Media/New York Public Radio (New York Public Radio)
Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s
Spotify & Gimlet Media