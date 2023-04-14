Google Assistant Radio Streams Return

Radio station streams should be back to normal on Google Assistant after a multiple-day outage. Starting earlier this week, users encountered an error message when requesting to play a radio station on their smartphones, smart displays, speakers, or cars.

According to a statement released by a Google Assistant spokesperson on Wednesday, the Assistant team was actively working on resolving the issue and restoring the service. On Thursday morning, an employee posted, “The issue has been mitigated and all radio stations are back online.”

No further details were provided on the cause of the outage or how it was resolved.