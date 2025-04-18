Blast From The Past: Scooter Seagraves; KAKC, Tulsa

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Scooter Seagraves at KAKC in Tulsa in the early 1960s.

A native of Stuttgart, AR, Seagraves began his career at KAKC in 1959 while attending the University of Tulsa. He would be known as one of the station’s “Freedom 7 DJs” and would go on to become Program Director, where he would work with Bill Drake.

