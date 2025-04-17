Bridge Ratings Hires Denemark to Grow StreamStats

Andy Denemark is adding more marketing duties to his dossier, this time for Bridge Ratings, where he will lead Client Relations for StreamStats, the firm’s media consumption data platform with localized music streaming behavior tailored for radio programmers.

Launched in 2002, StreamStats aims to align music choices with real-time listening patterns and shifting audience tastes.

Denemark brings decades of network radio leadership to his new role, having served as Executive Vice President of Programming at United Stations, where he oversaw the development and distribution of nationally syndicated shows for more than 20 years. His experience also includes time at NBC Radio, The Source, and Westwood One.

Denemark commented, “When I first learned about StreamStats I was blown away by how forward-thinking the data was. Now it’s 2025, it has become an essential part of any programmers toolbox and I’m excited about introducing the research to new companies and clients.”

Bridge Ratings President and CEO Dave Van Dyke added, “I’ve known Andy for a long time and I respect his knowledge and experience in doing nationwide distribution of programs and services. Plus, all of our recent conversations about StreamStats tell me that he understands the data and the need for it in the current marketplace, so we are both excited about our new working relationship.”

Earlier this year, PURE Jingles named Andy Denemark as its US Branding Consultant, while syndicator BruteHawke Industries tapped him to lead its affiliate relations efforts.