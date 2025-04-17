Crook & Chase, Big D & Bubba Among 60th ACM Radio Winners

Country star Ella Langley made a few phone calls to radio stations across the US this morning, as the top Academy of Country Music Awards nominee revealed the winners of the 60th ACM Radio Awards, which included several first-time honorees.

Of the first timers, Crook & Chase Countdown hosts Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase earned their first ACM Award for National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year. WYCD Detroit’s Josh, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning took home Major Market On-Air Personality honors, while Joey & Nancy of WIVK Knoxville received the Medium Market award. WYCT’s Cat Pak Morning Show co-host Mel McCrae also scored his first win, while co-host Brent Lane earned his third.

Other winners include Big D & Bubba, who took home their fourth award for National Daily On-Air Personality, and WUBE Cincinnati’s The Big Dave Show, earning Big Dave his fourth and Stattman his third.

In the Station of the Year categories, KYGO in Denver won Major Market honors for a second time, and WQDR Raleigh marked its fourth win in the Large Market category. WIVK Knoxville received its seventh Medium Market win (tenth overall), while WXBQ Bristol earned its second Small Market title.

The full list of 60th ACM Radio Awards winners includes:

On-Air Personality of the Year

Big D & Bubba – National Daily

Crook & Chase Countdown – National Weekly

Josh, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning – WYCD Detroit, Major Market

The Big Dave Show – WUBE Cincinnati, Large Market

Joey & Nancy – WIVK Knoxville, Medium Market

The Cat Pak Morning Show – WYCT Pensacola, Small Market

Radio Station of the Year

KYGO – Denver, CO (Major Market)

WQDR – Raleigh, NC (Large Market)

WIVK – Knoxville, TN (Medium Market)

WXBQ – Bristol, VA (Small Market)

The full slate of this year’s nominees was announced in March. The 2025 ceremony will stream exclusively on Prime Video on May 8 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.