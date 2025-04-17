St. Louis Public Radio’s Tina Pamintuan to Lead Seattle’s KUOW

Seattle’s Puget Sound Public Radio (KUOW) has appointed St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan as the next President and CEO of KUOW. Pamintuan assumes the role held by Caryn Mathes, who will retire June 2 after more than ten years leading the NPR affiliate.

With Pamintuan not stepping into the role until August 1, KUOW Chief Operating Officer Kerry Swanson will serve as President and General Manager in the interim.

Pamintuan has led St. Louis Public Radio since 2021, overseeing a record-setting period for journalism awards and major grant acquisitions. She also helped set the stage for the station’s future independence, a goal recently realized with the University of Missouri’s decision to spin STLPR into a standalone nonprofit.

Before her time in St. Louis, Pamintuan served as General Manager of KALW in San Francisco, where she negotiated the station’s first operating agreement with the local school district, developed its first nonprofit structure and governing board, and helped redesign programming to reach a more inclusive audience.

She also chairs the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the NPR Board of Directors, where she has served since 2020.

University of Washington Vice President of External Affairs Randy Hodgins said, “Selecting a new leader to guide KUOW into the future was no easy task. We are thrilled to have found someone of Tina’s vision and expertise to take the helm. Her skills and experience will allow her to lead KUOW with excellence as the station builds on its strong tradition of producing award-winning journalism, innovative podcasts, and strong community engagement.”

Pamintuan commented, “I am honored to join KUOW and look forward to working with the exceptional team here. Together, we will build on the station’s legacy, chart its future course, and explore new opportunities to serve and engage our audience.”