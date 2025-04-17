Bob Mackay Adds Market Manager Oversight At Audacy Dallas

Audacy has promoted Bob Mackay to Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Dallas cluster, a role he will hold alongside his current position as Vice President of Sales. He succeeds Brian Purdy, who will continue regional leadership of 16 Audacy markets.

Mackay previously served as Market Manager for Audacy Austin from 2020 to 2024, when he became VP of Sales for the Dallas cluster. Before joining Audacy, he was President of Marsades Media and held leadership roles at Radio One Houston, Cox Radio, Emmis Communications, and Clear Channel. He is also a board member for the Salvation Army in Austin.

He will oversee eight stations and the Texas State Networks.

Purdy said, “Bob is the ideal leader to pioneer Audacy Dallas into its next chapter – his passion, vision, and deep understanding of our business make him an incredible asset to our team, our audience, and our advertisers. It’s been an incredible joy serving our Dallas team, community, and customers over the past 20-plus years, and I’m excited to see all that’s ahead under Bob’s leadership.”

Mackay remarked, “I am grateful for Brian Purdy’s mentorship over the past year, which has prepared me for this new role with Audacy Dallas-Fort Worth. I am thrilled to be working alongside the great team that has been assembled here over many years. It’s an honor to be tapped for this leadership position and to build on the great culture Brian has created.”