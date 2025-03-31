Mattoon’s WMCI Surpasses $133,000 for St. Jude

Cromwell Media’s WMCI 101.3 in Mattoon, IL, has once again delivered big for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, bringing in $133,140 during its 24-hour 2025 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon.

Started almost 25 years ago, the event has consistently raised more than $125,000 each year for the last decade. Last year’s total came in at $130,427. Leading the charge once again were WMCI Morning Host Bub McCullough, who has been with the station since 1989, and Promotions Director Renee Fonner.

With a population of just 60,000 in Coles County, located 50 miles west of Terre Haute, IN, Cromwell Radio Group Mattoon General Manager Luci Englum summed up the impact in a statement: “$133,140 raised in 24 hours. Don’t tell me no one listens to local radio!”