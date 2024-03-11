Cromwell Media’s WMCI Gets More Aid To St. Jude From Mattoon

Cromwell Media’s stations in Mattoon, IL, set a new cluster record by collaborating with 136 community partners to raise $130,427 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WMCI 101.3 led the charge, courtesy of air talent Bub McCullough and Renee Fonner.

Cromwell Mattoon’s radiothon for St. Jude has been a consistent effort for over two decades, raising well over $1 million over the past ten years.

First Neighbor Bank COO Scott Bland, who partnered with WMCI, said, “I wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude for your tireless efforts as the DJs for the WMCI Radiothon. Your enthusiasm and commitment have undoubtedly inspired our staff and community to rally behind this important cause year after year.”