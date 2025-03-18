NewsTalkSTL Boosts Local Content as Allman Takes Bongino Slot

NewsTalkSTL is expanding its live and local programming lineup starting Monday, March 24, following the end of The Dan Bongino Show. As part of the changes, The Allman Report, hosted by Jamie Allman, will move from nights to Bongino’s former midday slot.

Additionally, The Vic Porcelli Show, hosted by St. Louis radio veterans Vic Porcelli and Ken Williams, will expand from 9a to noon. NewsTalkSTL’s lineup also includes Tim Jones, Chris Arps, Mike Ferguson, Tony Colombo, Larry Conners, Gabe Phifer, and Dr. Randy Tobler.

The station, which launched in July 2021, operates on 101.9 FM (K270BW), 94.1 FM (KNBS-FM), and 99.1 FM (KLJY-HD3).

Allman commented, “I am super excited to be St. Louis’s new lunch partner, and I am honored to continue my 22-year tradition of Common Sense Conservative Radio!”

Porcelli stated, “Thanks to all the Vic Heads for all of the amazing support now, and over the last four years. Now, all of our streaming platforms will be getting an extra full hour of handsomeness.”

President of Programming Jeff Allen remarked, “This is the first major change to our prime-time weekday lineup since we launched nearly four years ago, which speaks to how important this expansion is for our station and our listeners. Listener feedback over the past few weeks made it clear this was the lineup they wanted, and we’re excited to deliver it.”