Rob Miller Joins Audacy NYC To Be WNEW Brand Manager

Audacy has hired Rob Miller as the new Brand Manager of NEW 102.7 (WNEW) in New York City. Miller joins Audacy after 35 years at iHeartMedia, where he most recently served as EVP of Hot AC Programming and Strategy and programmer for 10 South Florida brands.

He succeeds Jim Ryan, who is stepping down from the position to focus on his consultancy. Miller officially takes the role as of April 7.

This is a return to New York for Miller, having spent over a decade as Program Director of WKTU. He began his iHeart career as a WALK-FM intern in 1990 before becoming Program Director in 2001.

Audacy’s newly-minted Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero commented, “WNEW has become one of New York’s most successful brands, with great music, compelling personalities and marquee experiential events under the brilliance of Jim Ryan. Rob is the ideal leader of the next era for NEW 102.7 with his own remarkable resume of success, especially here in New York. We’re excited to see his talents continue to evolve and enhance the station.”

Miller said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Audacy. Under Jim Ryan’s leadership, WNEW has become Audacy’s crown jewel adult pop station. It’s an honor to take the helm at NEW 102.7, looking forward to harnessing my love of music, talent development, and extensive industry relationships to further elevate our ratings, revenue, and digital footprint! Thanks to Jim, Chris Oliviero, and Jeff Sottolano for welcoming me home. I’m ready to write the next historic chapter at NEW 102.7 with my sights set squarely on being number one.”

Jim Ryan’s replacements for New York SVP of Programming and Brand Manager for WCBS-FM have yet to be named. He sat down for a conversation about his future with Radio Ink last week.