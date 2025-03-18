Westwood One To Deliver Live Coverage of March Madness 2025

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One will once again be the official audio broadcast partner for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, providing live coverage of every game from the First Four on March 18 through the National Championship on April 7.

The network will also offer Spanish-language broadcasts of the Final Four and National Championship.

A lineup of veteran broadcasters will call the action, with Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo handling Final Four and National Championship duties. Andy Katz will serve as courtside reporter, while Jason Horowitz will host pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage from San Antonio.

Additional analysts include Tom Crean, Casey Jacobsen, LaPhonso Ellis, and Sarah Kustok, among others. Spanish-language broadcasts will be led by Rafael Hernandez Brito with analysis from Greivis Vásquez and Carlos Morales.

Westwood One’s coverage will be available nationwide on terrestrial radio, SiriusXM, and various digital platforms, including the official March Madness site, the newly launched Westwood One Sports app, and the NCAA March Madness Live app.

In addition to game coverage, Westwood One will produce a series of hour-long basketball programs, including The NCAA Tournament Today, The Final Four Show, and Championship Monday.

A full schedule of games, along with announcer bios and station listings, is available via Westwood One Sports.