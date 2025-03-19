Woof Boom Radio Adds George Bremer to News and Sports Team

Woof Boom Radio has added journalist George Bremer to its news and sports team, creating content for the company’s radio and online outlets, primarily covering Madison County, IN. Bremer previously served as the Sports Editor at The Herald Bulletin.

Bremer has previously worked for the broadcaster as a color commentator for high school basketball on WHBU, working alongside Madison County Sports Director Zach Johnson.

Woof Boom Radio Director of Operations and News Steve Lindell stated, “George is well-known as the Colts beat writer in many regions of the state and an outstanding feature writer, having covered a wide array of topics during his tenure at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson.”

Woof Boom Radio President J Chapman commented, “For many years, Bret Busby has been the trusted Madison County news voice and continues in that important role. I am excited George will assist in using his talents to develop new products, both online and on-air, as Anderson and all of Madison County deserve our strong commitment to great content.”

Bremer added, “This is an incredible opportunity to connect with our audience in new and compelling ways. After nearly two decades living in the community, I’m impressed by the ingenuity, passion, and perseverance of the people throughout the area. I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue telling their stories.”