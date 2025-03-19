Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Names 2025 Board

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced its 2025 Board of Directors as the organization prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards. This year’s winners will be announced on March 25.

The newly appointed board includes ESPN Vice President of Corporate Communications Katina Arnold as Chair, Kino Lorber Media Group Chief Marketing Officer Monica Bloom as Incoming/Vice Chair, and Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell as Immediate Past Chair.

Graham Media Group President and CEO Catherine Badalamente will serve as Treasurer and Former Beasley Media Group Chief Financial Officer Marie Tedesco will be Treasurer-Elect.

The AWM Foundation Board includes The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen, McVay Media President Mike McVay, Katz Radio Group President Christine Travaglini, Strategic Advisor and Consultant Tim Clarke, and Clear Channel Outdoor Senior Vice President of Marketing Kenetta Bailey.

The AWM National Board was previously announced in February.

AWMF President Becky Brooks emphasized, “With the talent and commitment of this year’s Board, we are well-positioned to continue empowering and advancing women in media, ensuring the Foundation’s mission thrives for generations to come.”

The AWM Foundation is set to host the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards in 2025, continuing its tradition of recognizing outstanding contributions from women in television, streaming, radio, audio, and digital media. Heather Cohen, Mike McVay, and Annie Howell will once again lead the event as Co-Chairs.