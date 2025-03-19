Hope Media Group Sets Opening Date for New Houston Hub

Hope Media Group, the owner of KSBJ, WayFM, and Vida Unida, has announced that its new Ministry & Media Center north of Houston will open in June. The development, first unveiled in October 2023, will serve as an anchor for the Valley Ranch Entertainment District in New Caney, TX.

The nonprofit media organization is consolidating operations into two main hubs: this new headquarters and its studios in Franklin, TN. The Houston facility, funded by donor contributions, is designed to accommodate more than 220 team members and streamline operations by merging nine national offices.

As part of its growth strategy, Hope Media Group plans to expand its content offerings and add at least 50 new positions in Houston over the next two years while continuing to operate its Franklin studios.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo said, “This further positions Hope Media Group as a multimedia ministry reaching the nation from a new collaborative and content creator-focused facility in Houston and studios in the heart of the Christian music industry, Franklin, TN. Concentrating our operations from these two locations will help propel us forward even more to accomplish our mission.”

“We have an incredible team of dedicated and talented professionals and an energized base of donor support. We believe our best days as a ministry are yet to come to engage people through media to love Jesus, serve others, and spread hope,” he added.