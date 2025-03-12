Anthony Cumia Show Syndicated Nationally Following NYC Debut

Red Apple Audio Networks has announced the national syndication of The Anthony Cumia Show after its debut on 77WABC. The shock jock, known for nearly 20 years as one half of The Opie and Anthony Show, had been off terrestrial radio for over a decade until March 9.

Cumia’s return to New York radio generated significant digital engagement nationwide, leading to syndication requests from stations across the US that wish to carry the program.

Cumia said, “I missed radio, and I am thrilled at the interest from radio stations nationwide. Radio is a great way to engage with the audience, and now that Red Apple Audio Networks is taking the show national, I can’t wait to connect with listeners in other markets.”

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio President Chad Lopez commented, “Radio clearly wants Anthony Cumia, as dozens of inquiries came in asking about syndication. We shifted into high gear and moved quickly. One of our advantages at Red Apple Media is that we can swiftly pivot to meet market demand.”

His career began in 1994, later teaming with Gregg “Opie” Hughes in Boston before moving to WNEW in New York, where their show gained national syndication. Following a move to satellite radio, Cumia was fired in 2014 over racially insensitive tweets. He later launched The Anthony Cumia Show as a subscription-based platform and authored Permanently Suspended: The Rise and Fall… and Rise Again of Radio’s Most Notorious Shock Jock.