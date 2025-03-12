‘LA SPINZ’ Goes National with RadioLinx Syndication

RadioLinx Broadcast Marketing has been awarded national syndication responsibilities for LA SPINZ, an entertainment-driven radio feature hosted by Peter Reynolds. Covering Hollywood headlines and celebrity news, with specialty segments like Idiot of The Week, Dead or Alive, and Trash Bin.

Ten features will be produced every week.

RadioLinx President Keith Rupnik emphasized the appeal of entertainment content in radio programming. “Entertainment news remains one of the most popular segments in radio, consistently drawing listeners who crave the latest buzz on their favorite stars. LA SPINZ Minute ensures audiences stay in the loop with the biggest names in music, TV, streaming media, and film.”