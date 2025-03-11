The Score Expands Rhode Island FC Radio Coverage for 2025

Cumulus Media has extended its partnership with Rhode Island FC for the second consecutive year. Providence’s 790 The Score (WPRV-AM) will air live broadcasts of all 17 away games, as well as the MLS team’s home opener on March 15.

WPRO-AM’s Nick Giuliano and WPRO-FM’s Tommy Quinlan will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcasts, including Rhode Island FC’s first game at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing on May 3 against San Antonio FC. Cumulus broadcasted 14 Rhode Island FC games last season, including 10 regular-season matchups and all four playoff games.

In addition to live game coverage, 790 The Score is launching a new weekly feature, Extra Time with Rhode Island FC, hosted by longtime Rhode Island sportswriter and columnist Kevin McNamara. The segment will air Thursday nights throughout the season, featuring interviews with Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, players, and front-office executives.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President/Market Manager Holly Paras said, “We are thrilled to continue and expand our broadcast partnership with Rhode Island FC. It’s an exciting time for Rhode Island soccer fans, especially with the opening of the new stadium this year. We look forward to a great season.”

Rhode Island FC President David Peart remarked, “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Cumulus Media for 2025, bringing Rhode Island FC fans unprecedented access to the USL Championship. Broadcasting 18 live games, including every road match, ensures our passionate supporters won’t miss a single moment of the action.”