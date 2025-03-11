Cat Country Adds Two New Pennsylvania Simulcasts To Its Litter

Cumulus Media has expanded the reach of Allentown’s Cat Country 96 (WCTO), launching Wilkes-Barre/Scranton simulcasts on 93.7 WSJR and 95.7 WBHD. With the added signals, Cat Country 96 now covers all of Eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York state and New Jersey.

Outside of 93.7 and 95.7 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton1 area, Cat Country originates on 96.1 in Allentown and 107.1 in the Poconos.

Cumulus Media Operations Manager Jerry Padden said, “This is an exciting day for all of us. We are thrilled to bring the Cat Country brand to Northeast PA, making our listener community and station bigger and better than ever. We can’t wait to hear from our new listeners!”