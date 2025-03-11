New Afternoon Host At LA’s Power 106 Is Justin Credible

Los Angeles’ Power 106 (KPWR) has moved nighttime personality Justin Credible up to afternoon drive. Justin Credible’s Liftoff Show has aired on the station since 2016. In his place, Power nights will now be hosted by B-Nyce and DJ Carisma.

Additional programming shifts include Brown Bag Mornings moving an hour earlier, now and DJ E-Man launching Power Midday Mix for an hour each weekday at noon.

Meruelo Media SVP of Audio Brands Pio Ferro said, “Justin Credible’s Liftoff Show is a staple for Power 106. Justin captivates audiences with his infectious energy, deep passion for Hip Hop, celebrity interviews, freestyles, and his engaging content.”

Credible said, “I’m thrilled to be moving to this new time slot. It is an excellent opportunity to engage with listeners seeking their daily intake of Hip Hop and entertainment.”

B-Nyce added, “I’m excited to bring my Talk 2 Me Nyce show to nights with DJ Carisma in the mix from 6 – 8 p.m.! We’ll be bringing that infectious energy and passion for Hip-Hop. Can’t wait to connect with the city every night!”