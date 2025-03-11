This Old House Opens Door to Public Radio with DIY Series

Public television staple This Old House is bringing its home improvement expertise to public radio with the launch of This Old House Radio Hour, a new hour-long series debuting March 22 from LAist Studios, This Old House Productions, and Ember20.

Designed for DIY enthusiasts of all skill levels, This Old House Radio Hour will feature practical advice, expert insights, and storytelling. The show will be hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and will feature well-known names from the franchise, including general contractor Zack Dettmore and plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey.

The series will be distributed nationwide by American Public Media to its network of more than 850 public radio stations and will also be available on-demand as a podcast.

Regular segments include Ask This Old House, where experts answer listener questions on home repairs; My Old House, featuring personal stories from famous figures; Save This Old House, exploring historic properties with Cheap Old Houses’ Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein; What’s That Sound?, a tool-related guessing game; and A Simple Fix, offering quick household solutions.

Since its debut in 1979, This Old House has been a trusted resource for homeowners, currently airing its 46th season on PBS and The Roku Channel. The move to radio marks the next step in bringing its expertise to an even wider audience.

Executive Producer Chris Wolfe said, “For decades, This Old House has been the most trusted and most authentic source of home improvement information on television. Now, we’re excited to share the expertise and insights of our team with radio listeners as well.”

LAist Studios Vice President Shana Naomi Krochmal commented, “Southern California is home to every type of dwelling and architecture, and the LAist audience has consistently identified housing issues as a top interest. That was true for Angelenos even before the recent wildfires, and as so many in our community begin the long and difficult process to rebuild and resettle, we hope this show can be a familiar and helpful companion. We’re proud to partner with the experts at This Old House to bring this new show to our listeners at home and those across the country.”