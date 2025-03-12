The 3-Minute Story: Dayparts & Demos

As a follow-up to our webinar about the new three-minute Nielsen qualifier, we took a deeper dive into the numbers. We wanted to see how this new accounting method affected the major dayparts and several demos beyond 6+.
We could not have accomplished this analysis without the help of the folks at XTRENDS.
Before we look at the charts, here are a few ground rules:
- We looked at 48 of the 49 PPM markets.
- We only included stations that achieved a minimum 1.0 share in each of the demos and dayparts listed. We chose this route because the percent changes for the smaller stations tended to skew the results.
- We looked at three metrics: Average Quarter Hour Persons, Cume Persons and AWTE as expressed in quarter hours.
- The demos we used were: A18-34, A18-49, A25-54 and A35-64.
- This study features a station sample of approximately 4400.
- The comparison is from Holiday 2024 to January 2025.
- The percentage columns show the amount each column increased in each daypart.
- Remember that each percentage is an AVERAGE of all the stations included in the sample.
This chart is meant for entertainment purposes only. No wagering.
|
AQH % Change Hol24-Jan 25
|CUME % Change Hol24-Jan 25
|AWTE % Change Hol24-Jan25
|Persons 18-34
|M-S 6a-Mid
|38.3
|18.8
|17.2
|M-F 6-10a
|63.3
|43.5
|20.7
|M-F 10a-3p
|33.5
|21.3
|14.1
|M-F 3p-7p
|43.8
|25.7
|16.5
|M-F 7p-Mid
|29.4
|22.9
|12.6
|S-S 6a-Mid
|37.4
|24.3
|13.3
|Persons 18-49
|M-S 6a-Mid
|36.9
|16.0
|17.7
|M-F 6-10a
|59.5
|36.7
|18.0
|M-F 10a-3p
|32.3
|15.2
|15.5
|M-F 3p-7p
|41.9
|22.7
|16.0
|M-F 7p-Mid
|25.2
|16.7
|9.0
|S-S 6a-Mid
|30.4
|17.8
|10.8
|Persons 25-54
|M-S 6a-Mid
|36.0
|14.9
|18.1
|M-F 6-10a
|57.1
|33.0
|18.7
|M-F 10a-3p
|32.0
|14.0
|16.1
|M-F 3p-7p
|42.4
|21.9
|17.1
|M-F 7p-Mid
|26.3
|16.8
|8.9
|S-S 6a-Mid
|29.0
|16.8
|10.5
|Persons 35-64
|M-S 6a-Mid
|34.0
|14.1
|16.9
|M-F 6-10a
|51.5
|28.9
|18.2
|M-F 10a-3p
|29.1
|12.5
|15.1
|M-F 3p-7p
|40.0
|20.0
|16.7
|M-F 7p-Mid
|26.2
|15.1
|10.3
|S-S 6a-Mid
|26.2
|14.9
|9.8
A few observations:
- Although the average AQH Persons across all stations increased in every demo and daypart we looked at, the biggest AQH increase was during morning drive.
- AWTE increased across the four demos, with the biggest gains in morning drive. This indicates that more listening in morning drive is for those shorter 3 and 4 minute durations.
- M-F 7p-12m saw the smallest AWTE increases. Does this mean there was/is less light listening to that daypart?
- The total week AQH increase was highest for A18-34 and lowest for A35-64.
We have this study broken down by format, as well. More on that in a future column.
If you have any comments, questions or additional observations, please email me at [email protected].
Once again, a huge h/t goes out to XTRENDS.