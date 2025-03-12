The 3-Minute Story: Dayparts & Demos

As a follow-up to our webinar about the new three-minute Nielsen qualifier, we took a deeper dive into the numbers. We wanted to see how this new accounting method affected the major dayparts and several demos beyond 6+.

We could not have accomplished this analysis without the help of the folks at XTRENDS.

Before we look at the charts, here are a few ground rules:

We looked at 48 of the 49 PPM markets.

We only included stations that achieved a minimum 1.0 share in each of the demos and dayparts listed. We chose this route because the percent changes for the smaller stations tended to skew the results.

We looked at three metrics: Average Quarter Hour Persons, Cume Persons and AWTE as expressed in quarter hours.

The demos we used were: A18-34, A18-49, A25-54 and A35-64.

This study features a station sample of approximately 4400.

The comparison is from Holiday 2024 to January 2025.

The percentage columns show the amount each column increased in each daypart.

Remember that each percentage is an AVERAGE of all the stations included in the sample.

This chart is meant for entertainment purposes only. No wagering.

AQH % Change Hol24-Jan 25 CUME % Change Hol24-Jan 25 AWTE % Change Hol24-Jan25 Persons 18-34 M-S 6a-Mid 38.3 18.8 17.2 M-F 6-10a 63.3 43.5 20.7 M-F 10a-3p 33.5 21.3 14.1 M-F 3p-7p 43.8 25.7 16.5 M-F 7p-Mid 29.4 22.9 12.6 S-S 6a-Mid 37.4 24.3 13.3 Persons 18-49 M-S 6a-Mid 36.9 16.0 17.7 M-F 6-10a 59.5 36.7 18.0 M-F 10a-3p 32.3 15.2 15.5 M-F 3p-7p 41.9 22.7 16.0 M-F 7p-Mid 25.2 16.7 9.0 S-S 6a-Mid 30.4 17.8 10.8 Persons 25-54 M-S 6a-Mid 36.0 14.9 18.1 M-F 6-10a 57.1 33.0 18.7 M-F 10a-3p 32.0 14.0 16.1 M-F 3p-7p 42.4 21.9 17.1 M-F 7p-Mid 26.3 16.8 8.9 S-S 6a-Mid 29.0 16.8 10.5 Persons 35-64 M-S 6a-Mid 34.0 14.1 16.9 M-F 6-10a 51.5 28.9 18.2 M-F 10a-3p 29.1 12.5 15.1 M-F 3p-7p 40.0 20.0 16.7 M-F 7p-Mid 26.2 15.1 10.3 S-S 6a-Mid 26.2 14.9 9.8

A few observations:

Although the average AQH Persons across all stations increased in every demo and daypart we looked at, the biggest AQH increase was during morning drive.

AWTE increased across the four demos, with the biggest gains in morning drive. This indicates that more listening in morning drive is for those shorter 3 and 4 minute durations.

M-F 7p-12m saw the smallest AWTE increases. Does this mean there was/is less light listening to that daypart?

The total week AQH increase was highest for A18-34 and lowest for A35-64.

We have this study broken down by format, as well. More on that in a future column.

If you have any comments, questions or additional observations, please email me at [email protected].

Once again, a huge h/t goes out to XTRENDS.