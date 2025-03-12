The 3-Minute Story: Dayparts & Demos

As a follow-up to our webinar about the new three-minute Nielsen qualifier, we took a deeper dive into the numbers. We wanted to see how this new accounting method affected the major dayparts and several demos beyond 6+.

We could not have accomplished this analysis without the help of the folks at XTRENDS.

Before we look at the charts, here are a few ground rules:

  • We looked at 48 of the 49 PPM markets. 
  • We only included stations that achieved a minimum 1.0 share in each of the demos and dayparts listed. We chose this route because the percent changes for the smaller stations tended to skew the results. 
  • We looked at three metrics: Average Quarter Hour Persons, Cume Persons and AWTE as expressed in quarter hours.
  • The demos we used were: A18-34, A18-49, A25-54 and A35-64.
  • This study features a station sample of approximately 4400. 
  • The comparison is from Holiday 2024 to January 2025.
  • The percentage columns show the amount each column increased in each daypart.
  • Remember that each percentage is an AVERAGE of all the stations included in the sample. 

This chart is meant for entertainment purposes only. No wagering. 

AQH % Change Hol24-Jan 25

 CUME % Change Hol24-Jan 25 AWTE % Change Hol24-Jan25
Persons 18-34
M-S 6a-Mid 38.3 18.8 17.2
M-F 6-10a 63.3 43.5 20.7
M-F 10a-3p 33.5 21.3 14.1
M-F 3p-7p 43.8 25.7 16.5
M-F 7p-Mid 29.4 22.9 12.6
S-S  6a-Mid 37.4 24.3 13.3
Persons 18-49
M-S 6a-Mid 36.9 16.0 17.7
M-F 6-10a 59.5 36.7 18.0
M-F 10a-3p 32.3 15.2 15.5
M-F 3p-7p 41.9 22.7 16.0
M-F 7p-Mid 25.2 16.7 9.0
S-S 6a-Mid 30.4 17.8 10.8
Persons 25-54
M-S 6a-Mid 36.0 14.9 18.1
M-F 6-10a 57.1 33.0 18.7
M-F 10a-3p 32.0 14.0 16.1
M-F 3p-7p 42.4 21.9 17.1
M-F 7p-Mid 26.3 16.8 8.9
S-S 6a-Mid 29.0 16.8 10.5
Persons 35-64
M-S 6a-Mid 34.0 14.1 16.9
M-F 6-10a 51.5 28.9 18.2
M-F 10a-3p 29.1 12.5 15.1
M-F 3p-7p 40.0 20.0 16.7
M-F 7p-Mid 26.2 15.1 10.3
S-S 6a-Mid 26.2 14.9 9.8
 

A few observations:

  • Although the average AQH Persons across all stations increased in every demo and daypart we looked at, the biggest AQH increase was during morning drive.
  • AWTE increased across the four demos, with the biggest gains in morning drive. This indicates that more listening in morning drive is for those shorter 3 and 4 minute durations. 
  • M-F 7p-12m saw the smallest AWTE increases. Does this mean there was/is less light listening to that daypart?
  • The total week AQH increase was highest for A18-34 and lowest for A35-64.

We have this study broken down by format, as well. More on that in a future column.

If you have any comments, questions or additional observations, please email me at [email protected].

Once again, a huge h/t goes out to XTRENDS.

