VSiN Bringing NCAA Basketball ‘Sharp Week’ To Radio Bettors

VSiN has announced its first-ever “Sharp Week,” providing college basketball fans and bettors with in-depth analysis, insights, and tools for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The special programming begins on March 16, offering coverage from VSiN’s Circa studio on Las Vegas’ famed Fremont Street and SiriusXM’s Wynn studio on the Vegas strip.

“Sharp Week” will guide sports fans and bettors through this year’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, offering tools, updates, and exclusive information. Beginning on Selection Sunday, VSiN will provide matchup previews, live reports from Las Vegas, and insights from the network’s proprietary trends database.

The VSiN Live team will broadcast from the Wynn Las Vegas on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, offering dynamic in-game betting analysis during live broadcasts. The shows will also stream live on the VSiN YouTube channel.

VSiN’s wagering content reaches over 300 radio stations and is broadcast from Las Vegas and major gaming venues across the US on over-the-air radio, iHeartRadio, YouTubeTV, regional sports networks, and VSiN’s website.

VSiN CEO Bill Adee emphasized, “With a handle that dwarfs the Super Bowl, March brings the biggest sports betting event of the year, and VSiN covers college hoops like no one else can.”

“With the leading college basketball betting experts, former players, legendary bookmakers, and professional bettors covering every wagering angle, ‘Sharp Week’ will empower sports fans and bettors with everything they need this March. And, don’t let the name fool you, we have all the content that bettors need, from the sharpest of bettors to those just looking to fill out their office brackets.”