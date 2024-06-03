SiriusXM Hits the Las Vegas Strip with New Wynn Resort Studio

SiriusXM has launched a new Las Vegas broadcast studio inside the Wynn Resort. The launch will be marked by a live broadcast on June 5 from seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer for his Life with John Mayer SiriusXM channel.

Mayer will play favorites, take listener calls, and discuss his current performances with Dead & Company at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The new SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas isn’t relegated to strictly one style of programming, but the studio will debut a new series, “Flavor Flav’s Flavor of the Week,” on June 10, featuring legendary hip-hop artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav, on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio channel. Flav will share music and stories from his extensive career in entertainment.

In addition to Flavor Flav, the studio will feature broadcasts from various SiriusXM personalities, including Mad Dog Sports Radio host JT the Brick, Shannon Gunz of Ozzy’s Boneyard, and Eddie Trunk from SiriusXM’s Faction Talk, Hair Nation, and Volume channels.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Las Vegas is a city at the center of the zeitgeist, with major artists, personalities, and sports superstars around every corner…we’re very excited to be opening our new SiriusXM studio in the world class Wynn Las Vegas, right on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Wynn Resorts North America Chief Operating Officer Brian Gullbrants added, “Our collaboration with SiriusXM complements our entertainment offering. The diverse programming and fresh roster of talent visiting the studio will offer listeners from afar a glimpse of the excitement that can only be found at Wynn.”